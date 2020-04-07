The Masked Singer season 3 video: The smackdown returns!







Tomorrow night on The Masked Singer season 3, you’re going to have a chance to see a lot of fun! Beyond just that, you’re also going to be seeing the return of a twist that was last around in season 2. The Smackdown is back!

For those who didn’t watch last season, the Smackdown is a twist where the remaining singers each perform individually and in a direct, head-to-head performance. The battle lines have already been drawn here — you’ll be seeing the Kangaroo facing off against the Night Angel, while the Turtle and the Astronaut are also going to be head-to-head. At the end of the episode, one more person will be unmasked among the losers of the Smackdowns.

In general, we’d say that this is the first time we’re guaranteed to lose an immensely talented singer — we’ve always had someone to point to in the past as a perceived weak link. (Mind you, we haven’t agreed with all of the eliminations that we’ve seen over the season, but results are different than predictions.)

Of this group, we’d say going in that we’re the most confident in the Night Angel — she’s had some of the biggest, boldest performances, and there’s no real reason for us to think that this is going to be changing within the near future. The Kangaroo may be an interesting candidate to go, largely because it feels like she’s the most mysterious one of the bunch. It’d certainly make for a big, jaw-dropping unmasking at the end of the episode.

