Manifest season 2 finale: EP on new Flight 828 mystery







We know that the Manifest season 2 finale carried with it a number of big moments, but none were more memorable than those closing seconds. In that, we found out that Flight 828 not only landed … but also exists at the bottom of the ocean. As so many of you out there are aware, plans can’t be in both places at once. This is something that makes us wonder all sorts of things about the passengers, including whether or not any of them are even really alive.

If you’re wondering the same thing, the only response we can offer is “well, makes sense.” All of this seems to be intentional as a way to properly set up season 3, which is probably going to be stuffed with mystery in a way in which you would expect from this show. It’s also going to feature a great deal of passenger paranoia as we witness some of these characters struggling to make sense of what was discovered … something that is obviously going to hit the news media.

Speaking on this further to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Jeff Rake had to say on the subject:

That’s exactly right, because if materials testing proves that that is, in fact, the “identical” tail fin, it’s a metaphysical impossibility. We saw that plane land in New York. We saw that plane blow up on the tarmac at the end of the pilot. So how can a plane have landed and been exploded and then also be found at the bottom of the ocean? Once the entire world finds out about this tail fin, that’s going to re-trigger the global scrutiny and paranoia about Flight 828 and its passengers. More pointedly, it’s going to lead people — and not just hatemongers like the Xers, but even rational minds — to conclude, in light of this evidence…

How Ben, Michaela, and the other passengers contend with this in the new season is going to prove interesting, and it could lead to a real existential crisis as to why they’ve been brought there in the first place…

