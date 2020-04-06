Manifest season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC? Will it stick around?







Following tonight’s finale, what are the odds that a Manifest season 3 happens over at NBC? We’re certainly invested in wanting to see it happen. Yet, the ball is going to be in the network’s court and this could prove to be a rather difficult decision.

To date, the network has not tipped their cap one way or another on the future of the Josh Dallas drama series, though we know that there is a loyal following out there that will certainly fight for it. The biggest obstacle that it is going to face comes courtesy of its ratings. To date, season 2 has averaged a 0.7 in the 18-49 demographic and more than 3.8 million live viewers. These are big drops from the show’s season 1 averages, but there are some explanations for it. Take, for example, the fact that there was an enormous layoff between seasons, in addition to less time to promote the new season. Super-serialized shows like this also have a hard time maintaining a live audience in general from one season to the next — there’s a reason why it is so hard to replicate the success of a show like Lost.

The silver lining remains this — Manifest does still remain higher-rated than some of NBC’s other scripted programming. It’s faring better than either Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist or Good Girls, and it also out-paces Friday shows like The Blacklist (which, like Manifest, comes from an outside studio) and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector in the demo. There are some justifications to keep it around, even if it was for just one more season. It could air as a part of a programming block on Friday nights or on Sundays after the NFL season concludes.

While we would understand if Manifest isn’t the cheapest show to make, and that it did lose a big chunk of its live viewers in season 2, there are enough reasons to give it a green light for a season 3. It’s far from a given that it will happen, but we’ll be crossing our fingers and hoping for the best.

