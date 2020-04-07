The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart premiere spoilers: How it begins







The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart is premiering on ABC next week, and we honestly don’t know what to make of it. The whole thing just feels all sorts of bizarre, given that you’re trying to combine a dating show with also a music competition.

Yet, we’re at a time right now where viewers are staying home and looking for an escape — this could end up working in part just because it’s a new program airing in April.

So how will it start? In a way that could at least feel similar to some other shows within Bachelor Nation — there’s a night at the mansion, except this time you’ve got men and women looking to impress each other. With that in mind, it’s probably a little more similar to Bachelor in Paradise than it is the signature show.

If you want to get a few more details about how the first episode is going to go, check out the press release below. You may not know who any of these people are, but it’s going to be pretty clear through this how the show is going to go:

The talented cast members arrive and chemistry is quickly established. Relationships are already getting messy as two handsome musicians, Brandon and Sheridan, attempt to serenade the same woman. Meanwhile, Rudi sends mixed messages in the hot tub when she dodges a kiss from a passionate bachelor; and Jamie, a hopeless romantic, finds herself kissing two of the suave bachelors – Ryan and Trevor – before the night is over. Who will she choose to compose her love story with?

The first date card arrives and drama strikes a chord early as Ryan gets caught up in a love triangle. He will try to win the heart of Jamie, his ambivalent, but beautiful love interest, as the couple heads off to record a duet version of John Mayer’s “Gravity” with the legendary singer’s producer, John Alagía, at world-famous Capitol Records. Will the couple fall in love over a shared microphone or does the young woman’s heart belong to Trevor back at the ranch?

Matt, another charming musician, is the recipient of the second date card. Will he ask Rudi, the woman he connected with on the first night? She seems confident he will, but instead, he chooses another lucky lady and the couple enjoys a private concert by the famous band The Plain White Tees. Will his new love interest be singing his praises or are these two lacking romantic chemistry?

The season’s first cocktail party finds the women handing out the roses in this musical “Bachelor in Paradise.” With tensions running high, the men pull out all the stops to avoid going home. Julia, one highly sought-after beauty, is serenaded by two bachelors. Where will her heart lead her? Will she send the potential love of her life home? Rudi and Matt clash, and Jamie finds it difficult to decide between her two ardent suitors.

So basically, we’re going to be seeing dates that are themed for the most part around music, and the contestants will be spending a good bit of time around professionals and each other to get inspired. All of this could prove to be super cheesy — but hey, with no other franchise series confirmed in the months to come, this could be our only dose of Bachelor Nation for a while.

