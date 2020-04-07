Grey’s Anatomy season 16 finale theories: What could happen with Teddy?







As we prepare for the Grey’s Anatomy season 16 finale airing on ABC this Thursday, there are questions aplenty worth asking … especially when it comes to Teddy.

Just think for a moment about where the character is entering the big episode. We know that she is set to marry Owen, but is all of her heart really with him? She’s gone on this emotional journey as of late, one where she may be starting to understand more the intricacies of love. She cares about two different people and yet, she seems to be rushing to marry one in the hopes that it helps her to forget more about the other. It’s hard to have confidence that this is going to work.

There is a moment within the promo where you see Teddy remove her ring, while also sporting a dress. What could that mean? There are a few different ways to thing about it…

She’s calling off the wedding – Right before tying the knot with Owen, she may realize instead that she needs to tell him the truth about sleeping with Tom. It wouldn’t be an easy conversation to have, but it may very well be an important one for the sake of closure. Otherwise, this secret may haunt her for good. Her taking off the ring, or contemplating it, could make her realize the mess that she has created for herself.

Owen has already confronted her about it – There is a chance that Owen found out the truth about Teddy and Tom right before the wedding — we don’t know how, but that would lead to an emotional confrontation/a moment that leaves her heartbroken.

The moment is after the wedding – Could Teddy recognize and feel immense guilt after getting married? Will she realize that she made a big mistake?

Finally, maybe Teddy makes a different choice – What makes this situation so complicated is that it’s clear that Teddy and Owen love each other and there is a deep history there. Yet, at the same time we recognize that the relationship with Tom has been a little bit easier — he’s shown her a tremendous amount of love, though he’s also made it clear that he has no interest in having an affair that lasts long-term.

What do you think will happen with Teddy on Grey’s Anatomy season 16 moving forward?

