Better Call Saul season 5 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale







Are you ready to check out Better Call Saul season 5 episode 9? There is another installment coming onto AMC tomorrow, and this one is important beyond words. It’s the last one prior to the big finale, and it is one that revolves around Jimmy continuing his own descent into chaos. There is a lot of him that is craving being a part of this world. Yet, there are consequences of it that he may not be prepared for. Being a cartel lawyer comes with its perks — money, attention, and a rather large clientele.

Yet, if things go wrong, it is your butt that is on the line. This is what made Saul Goodman sweat at the end of his Breaking Bad story, and this is one of the reasons why he is off in Nebraska now under the name Gene Takovic. Next week’s “Bad Choice Road” will bring us closer to that, but also still feature how Kim decides what looks important to her.

Want some more Better Call Saul video insight now? Then be sure to check out some additional discussion at the bottom of this article! After you do that, remember to them also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our Better Call Saul playlist.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Better Call Saul season 5 episode 9 synopsis with some other information as to what lies ahead:

In the wake of Jimmy’s traumatic misadventure, Kim takes stock of what is important; Jimmy attempts to return to business as usual, but it’s more difficult than anticipated; Gus and Mike set a plan in motion.

Regardless of whatever Gus and Mike’s plan even is, it still feels clear that we’re nearing a point where the two men are who they are in the Walter White saga. Mike resisted going down this particular road for a long time and yet now, he may be in a spot where he is set to embrace it. There are other choices out there, but that doesn’t mean that he will select them. We know that he won’t.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other insight. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







