Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Early season 4 hopes

The first order of business here, though, is handing down some of the bad news — there is no new episode of the Freddie Highmore drama tonight. As for the reasoning behind that, it’s because last week marked the season finale … and an emotional one, as well. Through that installment, we had to say farewell to the character of Neil Melendez — and also Carly to an extent, who will no longer be a series regular moving forward.

So what lies ahead now? We do know that there will be a season 4 coming for The Good Doctor, and our hope here is that there will be more episodes coming this fall. Yet, we simultaneously recognize that there is no guarantee of that very thing for a wide array of different reasons. Take, for example, what is going on with the current health crisis and whether or not that could impact filming. Our hope is that the show’s TV schedule will remain unchanged, even if there are some things that are a little bit different from a production point of view.

As for what we’re going to be seeing moving forward on the series, our expectation is that Shaun and Lea are going to be at the center of much of the story now that they are seemingly together. Meanwhile, we’ll see what happens at the St. Bonaventure Hospital following the death of Dr. Melendez. There could be some new characters who surface, and it will prove curious to see what they end up bringing to the table.

