Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Is Max doomed?







As we prepare for Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 5 coming up on The CW, there are an abundance of things the producers want us wondering about. The status of Max seems to be high up on the list.

Here’s the good news — entering the episode, he’s not fully gone. There is still a chance that he can make it through some of what’s going on. Alas, there are some other problems that will make themselves clear soon after, and that could leave Liz, Michael, and some other characters in a spot where they have to wonder what is next. This is one of those stories where everyone’s going to be put through all sorts of turmoil … but there’s still hope. We’re also so early in the season still where there are chances for some other twists and turns along the way.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 5 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

ACCEPTING REALITY – The discovery of some complications with Max’s (Nathan Dean) pod forces Liz (Jeanine Mason), Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) to confront the possibility that they may not be able to save him. Elsewhere, Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) make amends. Kimberly McCullough directed the episode written by Alanna Bennett & Jason Gavin (#205). Original airdate 4/13/2020.

Beyond what is going on in the story, the one thing that we most want to see now is some sort of change when it comes to the show’s ratings. The second season to date is a good bit down from season 1, and while there’s nothing to be worried about when it comes to the long-term future of the series right now, you will want to see some sort of steadiness in the live numbers.

