





Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’re going to be doing our best to answer that question … and then also tease what some of the future looks like.

For the time being, though, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the series coming on tonight. As for the reasoning behind that, it simply comes down to the network spacing out some of their season and allowing some of their stories chances to shine down the road. We know that there are some big things coming, including some noteworthy spotlights on a couple of big characters.

For more on this subject, just take a look at some of the synopses below!

Season 3 episode 14, “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1” – Maddie fears for herself and her co-workers when the call center is taken hostage in the all-new “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, April 13 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-315) (TV-14 L, V)

Season 3 episode 15, “Eddie Begins” – Eddie’s journey to rescue a boy from a well turns into a mission to save himself from his past in the all-new “Eddie Begins” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, April 20 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-314) (TV-14 D, L, V)

For those who are wondering why these two episodes have different production codes than their episode orders, they were filmed out of order. That happens sometimes for various logistical reasons.

As for the stories themselves, we’re beyond exciting to see the big Eddie flashback episode — we’ve seen a lot of great ones with this show already, as they allow for a chance to understand further what makes these people tick. It creates a good bit more attachment to these characters — that way, you are a lot more emotionally attached to these people no matter what happens to them.

