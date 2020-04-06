The Blacklist season 7 episode 16 spoilers: Dembe’s friend is in danger!







The Blacklist season 7 episode 16 carries with it the title of “Nyle Hatcher,” and for all of you Dembe Zuma fans out there, this installment could be for you. This is when Hisham Tawfiq’s character could have a part of the spotlight when someone close to him is in peril.

Want some more news on The Blacklist in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then visit our full show playlist.

What makes this so exciting to us is that when you really think about it, we haven’t had that many opportunities to see close friends of Dembe in the spotlight. We know that the three most important people in his life are Reddington, his daughter, and his granddaughter. We think that being Raymond’s right-hand-man doesn’t come with all that much time for a social life. Yet, there are still people he cares for, and this could prove to be the most interesting part of the story to us.

For some more information about what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full The Blacklist season 7 episode 16 synopsis below:

04/24/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Liz and the Task Force take on a cold case that may have some new victims. Meanwhile, Red tries to help a friend of Dembe who is in danger.

The reason for hope for Dembe’s friend is mostly that he has Reddington on his side. After all, if there is one thing we’ve really come to know about James Spader’s character over time, it is that he will do whatever he can in order to help out those he is loyal to. He’s loyal to Dembe — we saw that further with how much the absence hurt him last season.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to the series, including a look at what’s ahead on Friday

What do you want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 7 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want more news related to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







