Chicago Fire season 9 could carry with it ‘inspiring’ tone







Let’s face it — we live in a world right now where we could all use a little bit more in the way of inspiration. These are dark times, where there is a sadness and difficulty all over the world. It’s the sort of time where a lot of us are looking for either a way to escape or to be able to celebrate some of our heroes.

With this in mind, we come bearing an important question — who will Chicago Fire incorporate some of that into its upcoming season 9? In a post on Twitter, showrunner Derek Haas noted that he and the team are going to “try to do something hopeful and inspiring” next season, or at least he believes that is the plan. Could he be facetious? Sure, but we think there’s a sincerity to it right now. Just think about what we’ve gone through in season 8 so far — Otis died in the premiere and following that, we’ve also seen the death of Brett’s biological mother. Now, in real life we’re all stuck in our homes waiting out what has become an enormous global crisis.

In the end, we don’t think that there is a real need to top sadness with another dose of sadness. There could be a real interest in trying to find a way in order to bring something different to the table, and our hope is that we will get a chance to see new episodes this fall. Nothing is even confirmed there as of yet, though — typically, production begins at some point in July, but it still remains to be seen if everyone is going to be allowed to go to work at that point.

Remember that the Chicago Fire finale is going to be here much earlier than usual — because of the current health crisis, filming and post-production had to stop with episode 20.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Chicago Fire and what lies ahead!

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to also stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

4. We have some ideas because of the storylines we didn't get to finish, but we're gonna look at it all with fresh eyes when we get back to the writer's room, hopefully on June 1st. We're gonna really try to do something hopeful and inspiring next season, I think. https://t.co/RNqEtYfLNk — Derek Haas (@derekhaas) April 5, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







