Chicago Fire season 8 episode 20 spoilers: Someone gets injured…







Chicago Fire season 8 episode 20 is set to be the final episode of the season, and it’s one that could have high stakes … even though it may not necessarily have been the planned finale. Remember here that the original plan was to rock a few more episodes beyond this, but the current health crisis got in the way.

So what will this particular episode look like? Well, it may actually have a few elements to it that feel like your typical finale — take, for example, a call that could put at least one person from Firehouse 51 in some tough shape. For a little bit more insight, be sure to check out the full Chicago Fire season 8 episode 20 synopsis below:

04/15/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : When one of 51’s own gets injured on a call, Lt. Severide becomes obsessed with helping out. Foster contemplates a big decision. Kidd is concerned for one of her high school trainees. TV-14

So why would Severide be so intent on helping in this situation? A lot of that has to do with him being this sort of character who gets focused on something and can’t let it go. It’s also a big part of who he is at this point in his life — he’s been able to overcome some issues of past selfishness and wants to help others. It’s a part of his evolution and what makes him such a great character.

As for Foster’s big decision, let’s just hope that it’s not something that takes her away from Firehouse 51 — the partnership between her and Brett has become very much enjoyable through the past couple of seasons. They may be different people, but they do come together in times of crisis and find a way to successfully help everyone around them.

No matter what happens here, let’s hope that season 9 picks up some planned stories — though we’re sure it will also advance things a little bit as well. They want to create a pretty accurate depiction of what the world is like today, after all.

