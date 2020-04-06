SEAL Team season 4: What are the current renewal odds?







At the moment, there is no official word as to whether or not a SEAL Team season 4 renewal will happen at CBS. Nonetheless, is there a reason for optimism? Within this piece, we’ll take a look at some of the ratings and then figure out what’s next from there.

When you look at some of the live ratings alone for SEAL team, it does feel like there is some good news that signals hope for the CBS drama. To date, the show is averaging a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also 4.8 million viewers. While both of these are declines from where the show was last season, they’re not sizable drops. Typically networks are happy anytime they can keep more than 85% of their audience from one season to the next, and that is precisely what we’re looking at here. It’s down just under 14% in total viewers, and it’s only down 3.7% in viewers. That’s a pretty incredible retention rate by and large.

So when you think about the numbers alone, we’re hopeful that a season 4 will happen. It’s still not blowing the doors off in terms of setting ratings records, but SEAL Team paces rather well compared to many of CBS’ other dramas. Beyond just that, the series also manages to tell stories that the network should think are especially important. The characters are relatable to active-duty military and each episode shines a light on some important issues. It also has some international value thanks in part to David Boreanaz’s popularity.

While we may not know renewal news one way or another until we get around to May (at the latest), for now we’d say to be hopeful that there will be good news. With that being said, though, we’d still advise you to watch new episodes live — that is going to be the #1 way in order to ensure that you can help out the show. The better the show finishes off its run, the more likely it’s going to be that we get more episodes.

