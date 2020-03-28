SEAL Team season 3 episode 18 spoilers: Can Sonny, his dad fix things?







SEAL Team season 3 episode 18 is not airing on CBS until April 15, but we’re learning a few things about it long in advance. Take, for example, that Sonny is not going to be heading overseas to Afghanistan in the immediate future.

At the moment, the character has been sent off on largely his own path. He’s now in Texas, and through that he’s going to be uncovering a lot of his past — it’s not where he wants to be per se, but he’ll do his best to handle the situation however long that he’s there. That means on this particular episode spending some time with his father, who doesn’t exactly have the best overall relationship with him.

Below, CarterMatt has the full SEAL Team season 3 episode 18 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

“Edge of Nowhere” – Bravo Team searches for a new terrorist group leader who is orchestrating violent resistance to peace negotiations in Afghanistan. Also, Clay learns what it means to be a leader and Sonny works to repair his relationship with his father in Texas, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, April 15 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This synopsis is further proof that the Afghanistan mission is probably going to last for the remainder of the season — or at least however many episodes that have been shot. We’ve seen this pattern with the show before, where there will be some isolated missions that are mixed in here and there with some that take time in order to complete. It’s really one of the most exciting things about the show, at least in that when a storyline starts, you really don’t have all that good of an idea as to precisely when it is going to end. It finds a way to keep you on the edge of your seat — it’s hard for that not to happen on a show like this, where you almost always have characters facing a certain degree of jeopardy with their lives on the line.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now when it comes to SEAL Team

What do you want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 3 episode 18?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







