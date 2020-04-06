Blindspot season 5 spoilers: How NBC describes the final chapter







There’s a chance you may have heard the news already, but Blindspot season 5 is going to be premiering on Thursday, April 30. We know that this is going to be a thrilling final chapter for the Jaimie Alexander series … but it’s also easy to enter the picture with a sense of anxiety. After all, there’s a good chance that lives will lost, especially with that explosion on the safe house entering the season.

NBC has released a few details now on the opening to the season, and it’s going to be all about seeing how the story unravels after what we just saw:

The season begins in the aftermath of the explosion that left Jane watching as a drone strike on the safe house with the rest of the team inside. Questions to be answered include who made it out alive and whether the team will ever be able to clear their names in the wake of Madeline’s rise to power.

The Madeline story is almost certain to be at the forefront for the entirety of the season, and we’re sure that over time, we’ll see and understand more of her plan. What makes this season so exciting to us is that the characters are all basically starting from the very bottom here. Usually, seasons begin in a place where characters are in a slightly better place before they start to descend into utter chaos. This time around, though, the situation is a little bit different. We’re going to be starting with chaos and, over time, maybe we’ll see Jane and Weller move towards peace. That’s at least the direction that we’d like to see the show go in, so fingers crossed that this happens.

