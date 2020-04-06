Good Girls season 3 episode 9 return date: Who needs a hitman?







If you find yourselves interested in the Good Girls season 3 episode 9 return date, plus more information on what’s next … this article’s got all of that! There is a lot of big stuff coming up on the next episode and the rest of the season, as Beth is going to keep trying to do what she can in order to take matters into her own hands.

Alas, you’re going to be waiting for a little while still in order to see what Beth’s got up her sleeve. How long? Think in terms of Sunday, April 19. We’ve been lucky to have a good run of episodes for most of the past two months, so one week isn’t that bad of a hiatus … it just may feel like it when you think about what we’re being promised here. There’s a new job on the table, but then there’s also an attempt to hire a hitman to take care of Rio. Yet, where does one find a hitman? That’s probably one problem, with the other clearly being whether or not there’s any way that you could do this cleanly in the first place.

What we’ve come to know about shows that are set within this criminal world is simply this — there’s almost always a bigger bad beyond the big bad … or at least someone who spawns out and starts causing some unforeseen issues.

For a few more details now about where the story is going next, check out the full Good Girls season 3 episode 9 synopsis:

Beth decides to find a solution to her Rio problem once and for all after he backs her into a corner. Meanwhile, Ruby enlists Sara’s reluctant help to replenish supplies after a key component of the women’s counterfeiting operation dries up. Annie spirals after a particularly vulnerable session.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to Good Girls

What do you want to see when it comes to Good Girls season 3 episode 9?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts/hopes for the future below! Also, remember to stick around if you are interested in some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







