Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: OAN, Brian Kemp, Ron DeSantis

Of course, tonight’s new episode kicked things off with a discussion all about current events, whether it be the President’s treatment of the current health crisis to Jared Kushner talking about the difference between a federal stockpile and then a state stockpile. Because of how there is no federal stay-at-home order, Oliver really put his attention on some of the states and how Governors are handling things. That includes Brian King of Georgia, who just recently learned how the virus can spread. (Oliver of course also spoke about Kemp’s interpreter, who has also done sign-language for Beyonce.) He also went after Alabama for trying to be resistant to the idea of a stay-at-home order, and then also Ron DeSantis of Florida, who allowed most of the counties to take action rather than doing so himself.

So yes, there are still some incredibly-difficult things happening out there in the country, and there is no clear sense as to when things will get better.

Main segment – The focus at the start of this episode was on OAN, otherwise known as One America News. This is one of the President’s most popular news networks, and a lot of it has to do with the questions that they ask at press briefings.

The idea of this segment was to mostly educate viewers on a network that most people don’t know a whole lot about — other than the core base. We don’t think that anyone is surprised about the network being right-leaning, but Oliver also talked about some of their coverage of alleged conspiracy theories that they have pushed.

Is there a takeaway from this segment? We think it has to do with watching out for AON, its personalities, but also the slope that can come from outlets getting attention. Is this going to turn away any of the network’s viewers, though? Probably not…

What do you think about the latest edition of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver?

