American Idol 18: Lauren Mascitti, Grace Leer twist gives America a vote







Going into Sunday night’s American Idol 18 episode, we kept hearing all of this talk about there being some sort of twist. This is the sort of thing that will have an impact on the top 20 … and the power is all in America’s hands. Lauren Mascitti and Grace Leer are now each up for a vote in order to determine which one of them will join the rest of the singers.

Let’s be honest here for a moment — this all just feels like a way for the show to drum up a little bit more publicity leading into the next phase of the competition. It’s also a little crazy to put two female country singers against each other. Both are legitimately good, and it would’ve been nice to see each one of them make it to the next round just automatically.

Yet, there’s going to be a tight competition now, and it’s hard to actually call which way viewers are going to go with this. We’d argue that Grace had the bigger splash at the start of the season, but Lauren had the bigger standout moment of Hollywood Week. In terms of popular mainstream songs, Grace did do a standard in “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” We’ve heard it so many times over the years, and viewers from all genres are familiar with it.

Is the twist giving us something to be talking about at a time when the competition part of the show will be over for a while? Sure, but it doesn’t change the fact that it’s still somewhat of a bummer thing to do for singers that each made it this far.

What did you think about tonight’s American Idol 18 episode overall?

