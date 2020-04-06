Better Call Saul season 5 finale spoilers: ‘Something Unforgivable’







The Better Call Saul season 5 title is “Something Unforgivable.” Just saying that alone sends a chill down our spine. Whatever happens here in this episode is going to create an enormous ripple moving into the sixth and final season. We do also wonder if it could mark the end of Jimmy and Kim as we know the two of them.

For the time being, though, we can say this: The two are going to be working together to some degree entering the finale. Jimmy’s been pushing this Saul persona to new levels, and there are both good and bad things that can come along with that. He’s finding a good bit of success with it and that, of course, does mean a chance for him to make generous amounts of cash. That’s the good news that comes with what he’s up to. The bad news comes in the trade-off, since the more he works in dangerous situations, the more he puts himself in danger … and also Kim. If the title is a reference to the two of them, you have to think that he does something to either compromise her own life or her career. It would have to produce a harsh divide that could even mean the end of their marriage.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Better Call Saul season 5 finale synopsis:

Jimmy and Kim make a sideways move that takes a serious turn. Nacho gets closer to the cartel.

It’s easy to think that the title could also be a reference to Nacho or something that happens in the cartel. We could easily see Gus saying something like this … and it’s also easy to be concerned over Nacho given the ambiguous end of his story in the Breaking Bad universe.

