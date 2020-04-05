Call the Midwife season 9 episode 3 spoilers (PBS): A fashion show







Next week on Call the Midwife season 9 episode 3, let’s hope you’re offered another week of heartwarming TV content. This show is all about honoring healthcare heroes, so what better show is there in a time like this? The midwives often go the extra mile to help those in need, and you’re going to see them do their part to do so in both a physical and emotional way.

Beyond just that, there’s also a charity fashion show happening at the same time! For those of you who do love some of the period costumes on the show, this will be an opportunity for some of them to stand out front-and-center. Also, what could be just as entertaining as seeing some of these costumes is seeing what some of the reactions to them are.

For a few more details now on what lies ahead, remember to then also check out the official Call the Midwife season 9 episode 3 synopsis below:

Lucille is seconded to St. Cuthbert’s and delivers a baby in an elevator. Nurse Crane goes to a school to give vaccines to new students. Violet, Trixie, Sister Frances and Valerie put on a charity fashion show for the community.

One of the things that is going to be very important within this episode is education — at least for Nurse Crane, as she does her best to speak on the importance of vaccines. For Lucille, we already have a good sense of what one of her major challenges is going to be — just finding a way to keep everyone calm. Doesn’t this have to be one of the most stressful situations out there? You have to care for both the bother and everyone in the elevator. These are hardly the optimal conditions for welcoming a baby into the world.

