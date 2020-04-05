





Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we come bearing some more insight on that very thing!

Unfortunately, we also do come bearing some bad news — there is no installment airing on the network, mostly because there’s a country-music block of programming instead. Originally, the plan was for there to be the Academy of Country Music Awards tonight, but instead now we’re shifting over to some concert specials.

When NCIS: New Orleans is back on CBS next week, it will be with an episode entitled “Monolith” that will throw some trouble in the direction of one Sebastian Lund. He’s going to find himself hurt in an effort to try to stop an abduction from happening.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 19 synopsis:

“Monolith” – When Sebastian is injured while unsuccessfully trying to prevent a kidnapping, NCIS races to find the missing woman and her abductors. Also, the team gets a peek into Agent Carter’s personal life, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, April 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So what happens beyond this? Well, for starters, we know that there is at least one more episode airing beyond this, and we think that this will should serve as an opportunity to get to know Agent Carter even more than what we’ve seen so far.

After that, we’re going to just cross our fingers and hope that there is a season 7 renewal coming. We’re cautiously optimistic that we’re going to have a chance to see more new episodes, but we don’t want to take anything for granted just yet. We’ll see what CBS as a network decides hopefully over the course of the next month and a half.

