





Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? In times like these, we know a lot of people rely on shows like this for an escape. You can dive into this world and experience something that feels almost like an action movie every week — also with relatable characters who you’re used to seeing and smiling about.

Unfortunately, for the sake of tonight, you’re going to be stuck waiting for the next week. The show is off the air tonight for a country-music special — we should actually note that there was always a plan for the scripted shows tonight to go on break. Originally the Academy of Country Music Awards were going to air tonight and with that not happening now due to the current health crisis, there are some special events instead.

So while you do wait to see some more news on what lies ahead, why not go ahead and share some episode scoop? Check out the synopses for the next two installments of the series below.

Season 11 episode 20, April 12 – “Knock Down” – NCIS assists the DOJ in the investigation of an arsonist who targets an FBI safe house that’s protecting a political activist seeking asylum. Also, Eric deals with the aftermath of Nell leaving the team, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, April 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 11 episode 21, April 19 – “Murder of Crows” – NCIS helps a former NCIS tech operator search for her missing ex-partner, when they fear he might be working with the gun runners they failed to take down years ago. Also, Callen reveals to Sam that he’s about to put down roots with Anna, and Deeks reels when his bar gets a negative review, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, April 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

In general, doesn’t it feel like there is a lot of content worth looking forward to? We like to think so, based on some of these early details!

