NCIS season 17 episode 20: Is Gibbs – Sloane conflict ahead?







NCIS season 17 episode 20 is set to air on CBS a week from Tuesday, and the conflict within this episode could come in many forms.

Take, for example, some of what is going on with Gibbs and Sloane! The photo above is one of the many that the network has released from this upcoming episode, and it features what looks to be at the very least a dispute over some information. Sloane has in her hands a special investigation file, and maybe its contents are the main subject of conversation.

Want other NCIS video insight? Then be sure to check out some of the latest conversation we’ve got on the subject below! After you do just that, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. Once there is more news to report on, we’ll have it for you here.

At the basis of this episode (entitled “The Arizona”) is Joe Smith, a character played by Christopher Lloyd who claims that he is a Pearl Harbor survivor. We’re going to be seeing Gibbs and the team within this episode looking to verify his identity, which we think could be a little bit more complicated than it first seems. We could easily theorize based on this photo alone that Gibbs and Sloane have different opinions as to what’s going on with this case. With Sloane’s hands outstretched, it feels like she may be questioning information that is being handed to her.

Meanwhile, we love the expression that Leon Vance has in this photo — it almost feels as though he is the neutral party, doing whatever he can in order to listen and hear what the two are having to say before making a judgment of his own. (Isn’t this some of what Leon does best?)

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on NCIS, including further news on what lies ahead

What do you want to see the most when it comes to NCIS season 17 episode 20?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







