Killing Eve season 3 premiere spoilers: How will Eve recover?







Come next week on BBC America and AMC, the Killing Eve season 3 premiere is going to be here! The first episode was pushed up on the schedule, and we’re very much excited about that.

After all, we’re feeling like the show’s first episode could provide some crazy/much-needed escapism from everything going on with the outside world. It also will show us the latest complications within the Eve/Villanelle relationship. We know entering the premiere that Eve was just shot, but that doesn’t mean that she is gone. She’ll be spending a part of the premiere trying to recover, but you have to imagine that in due time, she’ll come into the same path as Jodie Comer’s character. The two may have some of their own goals, but at this point, it should be clear to just about everyone that the relationship the two of them have is inevitable.

For some more Killing Eve video coverage, remember to watch some of our latest thoughts at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, remember now to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube — we will have all sorts of discussions coming this season.

For some more news on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Killing Eve season 3 premiere synopsis below:

Eve is attempting to rebuild her life, having been shot by Villanelle. Villanelle is also moving on, until she is approached by an old foe. Carolyn is being undermined at work and Kenny can’t leave his own investigation into The Twelve alone.

So what does moving on mean? For someone like Villanelle, we could see it equating to her deluding herself that she is better … even though she is not. As for Kenny’s story, we foresee that dominating a good portion of the season.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Killing Eve, including some of the latest video footage of the season

What do you want to see when it comes to the Killing Eve season 3 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you do want some more information on the series. (Photo: BBC America.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







