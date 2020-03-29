Killing Eve season 3 poster makes a promise — but is it real?







As we prepare for the launch of Killing Eve season 3, we’re certainly excited to have all the more stuff to share! That includes the latest key art above, which really does its part to make a meal out of the complicated love/hate relationship that exists with Eve and Villanelle as characters.

Want some more news on Killing Eve in video form? Then watch our new take on the recent trailer at the bottom of this article! Once you watch, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist. We’ll have more news there throughout the season.

The message at the forefront of this poster is rather simple: “So Over You.” This is, at the very least, the message that Eve and Villanelle want to each project to their surrounding world. After Eve nearly died (she’s obviously making it through the cliffhanger), she’ll want to do her best to temper whatever relationship there once was between the two — crazy and complicated as it was. Villanelle is going to try and convince herself of this once she realized that Eve is, in fact, not dead. The first trailer shows a certain giddiness to the character, at least before she realizes that Eve is still out there. The reaction at that point it pretty priceless.

In putting this poster out there, what AMC/BBC America are doing is rather simple: Playing up the idea of obsession as a recurring theme throughout the show. These are two people who find something within one another — we’re not saying that what they find is necessarily good, but it’s still something that is there and inescapable. They each give one another a different sense of purpose. It’s dark and could lead each of them to new impulses this season, depending on how much time they spend around each other.

Remember now that the Killing Eve season 3 premiere is going to be happening on Sunday, April 12 — that’s a good two weeks before it was originally supposed to.

What do you most want to see on the Killing Eve season 3 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: BBC America.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







