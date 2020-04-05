





Is God Friended Me new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’re going to dish out an answer to that question … and then also take a longer look at the season 2 future to go along with it.

The first thing worth noting here is, alas, the bad news — there is no new episode of the Brandon Michael Hall series on the air tonight. With that being said, though, there are going to be some chances for new episodes coming through at least some of the month. We know there are two more episodes currently on the schedule on April 12 and episode 19 — though remember that in this era, just about everything is subject to change. It’s hard to imagine anything becoming more stable in the real world before season 2 wraps up.

While you do wait for more stories, we are happy to at least present to you some more details for what lies ahead. Be sure to take a look below!

Season 2 episode 19, “The Fugitive” – Miles, Cara and Rakesh try to stay a step ahead of a bounty hunter, Bonnie (Erica Tazel), who’s searching for Miles’ new friend suggestion, a petty criminal-turned-fugitive for evading court. Also, when Miles loses interest in who’s behind the God Account, Rakesh intensifies the search by planning to hack a powerful government super computer that can break through the Account’s firewall, on GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, April 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 2 episode 20, “Collateral Damage” – Miles weighs the consequences of carrying out the God Account’s wishes when his new friend suggestion, Trevor (Ben Rappaport), alleges Miles ruined his life when he helped Rose (Emma Thorne) reunite with Lt. Freemont (Zach Appleman), her former love and a previous friend suggestion. As Miles tries to help Trevor resolve his feelings for Rose on the eve of her wedding, he realizes he has lingering feelings of his own for Cara, on GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, April 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We are rather happy to see that there is something more being teased up at the moment when it comes to Rose and Lt. Freemont — one of the things that God Friended Me has done a good job at is building a larger universe out of their Friend Suggestions. We hope that this doesn’t change at any point in the near future.

