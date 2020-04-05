Outlander season 6 work is continuing (though remotely for now)







This weekend is the first since the Outlander season 5 premiere without a new episode on the air, but there is still content to discuss! This is of course courtesy of executive producer Matthew B. Roberts, who was kind enough to engage in a Q&A session on social media about all matters related to the show.

It’s unavoidable that one of the largest questions out there pertains to the long-term future of the series, and for good reason. Outlander has been renewed for a season 6 already, but we have a hard time thinking that it will start filming when it was originally intended to. (While not 100% confirmed, May was the time period that was first speculated for the start of production.) Because of the health crisis happening in the real world, we’ll be fortunate if filming starts at any point this summer — it’s all about safety first and foremost, since we want everyone to be okay! Patience will allow the cast and crew to feel comfortable on set, which is integral to being able to do their best work.

So in the absence of a new season 6 time-frame, it is nice to see that there is still work being done behind the scenes to make the series as good as possible. Roberts confirmed that the writers are still working hard on season 6, and that he (like some other TV writers/producers) is able to work from home at this given point. We know that a lot of writers’ rooms have taken to Zoom and other programs to meet remotely and do some of the work they previously congregated for.

While everyone is staying safe, just know that Roberts and the rest of the show’s staff is working hard to ensure that the quality of the show is very much there for the future. Luckily, we still have many more episodes of season 5 to go, so we’re not at a point where we are enduring a Droughtlander as of yet. There is also still a hope that a season 7 will happen at Starz, though we could be waiting a while for any renewal news. We’re just comforted in the idea that there is an interest among the cast in coming back.

The writers are working hard on S6 https://t.co/sD0Xv3mSBt — Matthew B Roberts (@TheMattBRoberts) April 5, 2020

