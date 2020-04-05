This Is Us season 5: How could Jack still play a big role?







As we move into This Is Us season 5, we move further and further into a point of the show where more of Jack Pearson’s story is told.

At this point, it feels pretty clear that Milo Ventimiglia’s character is in a particularly challenging place. We know how Jack died, just as we’ve seen how he and Rebecca first met. We’ve seen his time in Vietnam. There is still more to learn, but a lot of major milestones have been covered.

So what is left for Jack on the show? We know that he’s still an important part of the story, so let’s hone in on a few different ways he could be utilized from here.

Helping to tell Nicky’s past – We’re sure that there is going to be more in the way of important stuff coming for Jack’s brother, and it would make some sense at this point to dive a little bit further into that. Jack could help to get us to know more about him in the past, and that could be essential for Nicky’s future.

Rebecca could imagine him still alive – While she’s receiving treatment in St. Louis, couldn’t she envision him there and how he would help her? We mean this mostly in an emotional sense, not so much as some sort of effect of Alzheimer’s. Later on down the road, though, we could see her imagining that Nicky was Jack — an explanation for Nicky’s wedding ring in the future.

How is Kevin reflecting on Jack? – We could see some flashbacks involving the Kevin character in particular that feature Jack. He’s probably going to be dealing with his father’s death in a different way now, based on what Randall said that caused their estrangement.

How do you think that we could see more of Jack Pearson on This Is Us season 5?

