Ink Master season 13 episode 14 sneak peek: Helmets for a cause







Coming up on Tuesday night’s new episode of Ink Master season 13, you will have a chance to see a different sort of Flash Challenge. The remaining artists are going to be tasked with coming up with designs for people who have medical conditions who require helmets for their day-to-day lives.

We’ve seen these challenges here and there on the show, and the primary push behind them is always the same: To put side the competitive nature of the show for a minute or two and focus on something a little bit different. For the sake of this challenge, it’s all about trying to help people feel a little more comfortable having to wear these helmets. They should be something to be proud of, and the artists are all really excited in order to do this.

Within the sneak peek below, you can see some genuinely touching moments as the artists get to know the people they are making the helmets for. Jimmy seems to be especially touched by them coming in, and Jerrel feels a lot of pain when he hears that the kid he’s working with was bullied a lot because of his helmet. He makes a point to judge no one on the basis of anything but their character.

This is a pretty tough challenge to try to judge, mostly because the criteria is so ambiguous. It’s about who comes up with the coolest design, and then also who lays it out the best. Composition is really the name of the game here.

In the end, though, we don’t think the contestants will be as sad to lose this Flash Challenge as some others. After all, what really matters the most in the end here is the impact they have on the people who need these elements. They have the power to alter lives here for the better, and we don’t think they will take that responsibility lightly.

