





It was only a matter of time before someone on Ink Master season 13 decided to really throw down the gauntlet on their own team. Tonight, that happened courtesy of Jerrel. He managed to win the Flash Challenge and, because of that, he took advantage of the opportunity to really shoot his shot.

Rest assured, he did just that. He went after Jimmy Snaz, which was a member of his alliance. Meanwhile, Frank Ready also was a part of his own team. Both of these guys had tough canvases, and this upset Frank since he felt like there was a family environment here. Meanwhile, some of the members of the West got seemingly easier tattoos.

In the end, Jerrel chose the best tattoo for himself and killed — with that, we can’t say that we’re shocked that he won Tattoo of the Day.

The mystery that came from there was a rather simple one — who else was going to be in danger? Frank was seemingly going to be in the bottom, and he’d be joined there by a couple of other guys in Hiram and Bob who both struggled to accurately capture the subject matter: A portrait of a senior citizen. On the surface, it was hard to really figure out which one of these three was really the worst.

While Jerrel may have given Frank a tough tattoo, he still seemed to want to protect him. Because of that, he wanted to help him ensure that he stayed in the competition. The jury of peers sent Hiram, and then the judges sent both Frank and Bob. This was your final showdown, and it was a tough decision.

Yet, in the end, this was Frank Ready’s time to go. He was able to withstand a couple of tight votes, but there was no saving him this time. He did have a nice run, and we liked having him as a part of the show ago. So was he saved by one of the judges? Not this time. Here’s the funny thing, though — this was a double elimination. Frank wasn’t the only one gone.

