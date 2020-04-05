Homeland season 8 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Designated Driver’







As you prepare yourself for Homeland season 8 episode 10 on Showtime next week, be prepared for secrets to overwhelm. Also, allegiances are only going to get more and more complicated. The title for this hour is “Designated Driver,” and we’ve got some more insight on what could prove to be a very interesting hour of television.

Of course, when it comes to the finer details, the network isn’t giving away all that much. Here is the official synopsis: “No one admits to anything.” Seriously. That’s it. They’re not giving away all that much at this point.

Can you really be shocked by the lack of information? We’re not for a number of different reasons, perhaps mostly notably by the fact that we are very much in the home stretch and there are only three episodes left.

In the end, though, we think what most of the series is going to come to is this: Does Carrie have the best interest of her country at heart? Even if not everyone trusts her, will some? We know what her intentions seem to be, but those intentions may not equal reality. It’s clear that the show is trying to emulate season 1 in some ways and we get it — trust issues have long been a key component to the series.

Yet, when the dust settles we don’t want Carrie’s story to end in a way that is similar to Brody’s. We want to think that there is a way that everything will look and feel a little bit different as we move towards the end of the road.

