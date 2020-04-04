Better Call Saul season 5 episode 8 sneak peek: Lalo gives instructions







Coming up Monday night on Better Call Saul season 5 episode 8, you’re going to be seeing Jimmy/Saul once again in a tough spot. He’s still representing Lalo in the case, but he’s effectively operating as a double agent. He’s got this history with Mike, but he finds himself trying to work alongside Lalo — a guy with clear ties to the Salamancas.

Entering this episode, we know what some of the endgame plans are here. Gus Fring wants Lalo out in the world. They want to do whatever is possible in order to ensure that the operation is in shambles. We know already that Team Gus out on top eventually, but it’s not something that is going to happen right away. Hector, after all, does remain a player within the world of Breaking Bad.

As for Jimmy, we know eventually he’s going to be set on a road that eventually leads him more towards working with Mike and Gus in a larger way. In doing this, though, he’s likely going to burn much of the world that he has around him. Technically, he and Kim are married now, and you would want to think that this is a move that would cause him to have a little bit more consideration for her with some of his decision-making. Not so much. Instead, this just feels more like a move designed so that they don’t have to testify against each other. That’s it.

Ultimately, we’re at a point now where all of this drama is going to spike — it already seems like we’re in too deep, and it’s going to be a little too hard for Jimmy to now escape.

