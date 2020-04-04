NCIS season 17 episode 20: When to expect first finale footage







Many of you out there are aware of a number of things when it comes to NCIS season 17 episode 20, including that it looks to be the end of the line for the season. That may not be something that we altogether want, but nobody really wanted it. It’s a result of all of the terrible stuff going on in the real world, and it’s clear at this point that there are things way more important in the world than filming a TV show.

Hopefully, this episode will serve as a fitting conclusion to the season. It does have a notable guest star in Christopher Lloyd and to go along with that, a chance to see a story that touches all the way back to what happened at Pearl Harbor. There’s a lot of emotion here and a lot of history — and with that, it should be a fitting end.

So when could some of the first footage for the episode surface? There’s a good chance that a promo will air on Tuesday following the latest repeat, or at least this is the way it commonly occurs. Yet, the only caveat we’d throw in here is that we’re in an era right now where things have to change to a certain extent due to factors that are going on in the real world. Not everyone has access to editing software in the footage the way that they usually do. We still do think that there will be a solid effort getting together footage for the show, though, largely because of the need to get the big ratings will they can.

