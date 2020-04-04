The Walking Dead season 10 episode 16 return date uncertainty







As many of you probably know already, The Walking Dead season 10 episode 15 is airing on AMC this weekend. Beyond that, though, we’re left at a spot where there are all sorts of question marks as to the future. So, what could The Walking Dead season 10 episode 16 return date be? Consider this article at least a jumping-off point for some of this discussion.

Let’s begin this piece with somewhat of a reminder as to what’s going on here. It seems as though filming for the season 10 finale was completed prior to the health crisis that is currently enveloping much of this country. Yet, there hasn’t been a way to edit and piece the final episode together due to everyone being unable to work in their usual environment. The final episode just isn’t ready and due to this, we’re stuck in a holding pattern — one that there’s no really telling as to when it could end.

For the time being, we’d argue that The Walking Dead season 10 episode 16 could air as early as this summer, but also as late as this fall. We think that AMC would probably hope to have it on at some point within the next few months, and that production for season 11 could start in the summer to then air in late fall. Yet, this may be an optimistic view based on what is going on right now. It’s very well possible this current crisis lasts well into the summer, which could push the premiere of season 11 into early 2021. If that happens, we wouldn’t be surprised if episode 16 does not air until late summer/early fall.

Rest assured, this installment will air and we’re sure that AMC will eventually promote it as some sort of dramatic one-episode event — almost as though it’s some sort of movie. Yet, we’re going to need to exercise the utmost in patience leading up to it.

