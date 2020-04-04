The Good Doctor season 4: Will a new doctor enter the picture?







As we prepare now for The Good Doctor season 4, there are a lot of things left to wonder about. We know (sadly) that Dr. Melendez is gone, and it seems as though Jasika Nicole will also not be returning full-time as Carly. It does seem, however, like Alex Park and Morgan Reznick are still going to be a part of the show moving forward; there’s been nothing confirming their exits despite some big, emotional storylines for the two of them.

So, for the time being, the biggest question we’re left to wonder is this — will there be a new major character within this world? You could probably make an argument that you could give a larger role to some of the current regulars, re-shuffle the cast, and maybe add a new recurring player to fill in the cracks. If you do that, maybe you don’t need a direct replacement to Melendez. Anyone who you bring in, after all, is going to suffer with those comparisons. Viewers were attached to that character and adjustments sometimes can be very tough.

Want some more video insight on The Good Doctor? Then take a look at our thoughts on the finale below! Once you watch that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full series playlist. We’ll have more insight coming.

Yet, there is still a compelling case to be made for a new series regular to either fill his role or take on a different one. For starters, they don’t have to be thought of as a Neil Melendez replacement — just a new member of the staff. There’s no replacing a popular character like that. They can also bring a new attitude and spirit to the St. Bonaventure Hospital and maybe help to shake up the story further. Morgan’s been around for long enough now that she’s not as adversarial as she once was; they could be a new foil, or maybe a new friend. Maybe there will be someone for Shaun and Claire to mentor after having been in the mentee role.

Change is natural to a TV show — it’s also natural to a hospital, given that this is the sort of place where there would be a lot of shifting dynamics over the course of a given year. It only makes sense for The Good Doctor to take their time, do some smart casting, and see where the journey takes us next year. We just hope, with everything going on, that there’s a chance for production to even happen leading into the fall.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to the future of The Good Doctor

Do you want to see a new character on The Good Doctor season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







