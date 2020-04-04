Blue Bloods season 10 episode 17: A big change for Jamie, Eddie!







Tonight, Blue Bloods season 10 episode 17 aired after a fairly substantial delay and because of that, we were more eager than ever to get some new stories.

For Jamie and Eddie tonight, there actually was some good news — after all, she’s going to be moving to the day shift! That means no more nights where the two are constantly separated and they have a little bit of a life together again. That is worth celebrating — also, they were able to help a woman in their building in Mrs. Riley who was being taken advantage of by her ex-husband because of her dementia.

Meanwhile, for Frank Reagan tonight we found him in a situation where some of his own cops were turning against him. They didn’t like how he was punishing one of his officers for violent behavior and felt like there was some sort of unfair double standard. Why aren’t some high-ranking officers being treated the same way? While he didn’t want to un-suspend the officers, he did his part to make it clear that he would start holding the “white shirts” accountable, in addition to some of the blue shirts who go out in the field.

The other stories weren’t perhaps as memorable, as Danny and Baez worked together in order to take down a gangster while Erin had to trust a less-than-trustworthy source in order to get herself the results that she needed. She wasn’t happy about it, but sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do for the sake of justice.

The episode ended with family dinner, where we saw Sean pressed as to whether or not he would ever become a cop. He didn’t say yes for sure … but it sounds like he’s at least intrigued with the idea.

What did you think about Blue Bloods season 10 episode 17?

