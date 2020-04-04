High Maintenance season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?







Is there going to be a High Maintenance season 5 over on HBO? Within this article, we look at if the series is renewed or canceled … and also what the network could decide.

At the moment, we should make it clear that the network hasn’t determined one way or another what the future could be. It hasn’t been canceled as of yet, but hopefully there will be more news over the next few years.

To date, though, there is a reason for some optimistic. Despite moving to Friday night following a timeslot on Sunday, the show actually kept the majority of its live+same-day audience versus season 3. It is currently averaging over 220,000 live viewers an episode, a decline of less than 3%. That sort of retention always suggests good news is on the horizon, and then you have to also remember that there are a lot of viewers who are watching after the fact on HBO GO, HBO NOW, or on their DVR.

If there is a case for cancellation, though, it’s that High Maintenance is a small enough player that it does give HBO a little bit more freedom to do whatever they want with it. They could opt to go ahead and cancel the series, thinking that the backlash could blow over, or they could just decide that creatively they’re satisfied with what they have. We think personally there’s enough of a case to bring it back for at least one more go, but the ball is going to be in their court here.

As is often the case with the majority of premium-cable shows out there, we don’t foresee HBO rushing to make any decision when it comes to High Maintenance season 5. They can look at the ratings for the next couple of months and from that point, try to move forward with whatever their decision is going to be.

