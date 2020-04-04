





Tonight, the Hawaii Five-0 series finale brought out just about every emotion imaginable … just as you probably imagined that it would. It was funny at times, incredibly sad at others, and it does serve as a worthy tribute to the series we’ve all loved for so many years. It’s going to be hard to imagine it gone.

So how did the show end? Well, with Steve McGarrett at least temporarily taking off into the sunset … or, at least aboard a plane. It’s how he arrived in the pilot, and now, he leaves on a journey to find himself. He’s also not alone, as Catherine Rollins (Michelle Borth) showed up in the closing seconds to help send him off. He now has a chance to go find peace after years of fighting hard to make Hawaii safer, and to get a little bit of closure on his father and his past. Wo Fat’s wife is arrested, and now he has a chance to move forward.

As great as the final farewell for McGarrett may have been, to us the best moment of the entire episode was when all of the current Five-0 team members had a chance to say one last goodbye to their commander. They were all at his place, wishing him a farewell and allowing him to go off with messages of what he meant to them — and how much Five-0 gave them a sense of purpose. This task forced changed their lives, and they were forever grateful.

While it may not equate to what the characters feel on the show, we’re very much grateful for ten years of this show and for the finale. Could there have been more? Sure, but all things must end and at least this is a goodbye that makes some sense. The Steve/Danny moments were powerful, Grover’s farewell to Steve was incredible, and this hardly closes the door to there being something more down the road if the stars align. Nothing may be planned at the moment, but we certainly can’t rule anything out. It played all the right emotional notes, but now we have to see this show out into one last Hawaii sunset.

