Blue Bloods season 10 episode 18 return date hopes: ‘Hide in Plain Sight’

The bad news at the moment is simply this: It does seem like CBS is about to send us on yet another long hiatus. There is no new episode next week, and it does not appear as though there is going to be a new episode the following week, either. There is no confirmed return date as of yet, but you may not see Tom Selleck and company back on the air until you get around to April 24.

So why the long wait? More than likely, this has a thing or two to do with the fact that Blue Bloods is operating under a shorter episode order than usual. Like with most other series that are on the air right now, filming was cut short due to the health crisis sweeping the globe. Because it’s a show that repeats well, there is no immediate hurry for more episodes to get on the air. CBS is likely waiting to ensure that there are at least some episodes on the air until a little bit closer in May.

As for what’s coming beyond this season, at the moment there is still no word on a season 11. Nonetheless, we remain fairly optimistic that there are going to be chances to see more stories within this world. The ratings are still there, and it does feel as though the cast and crew are as engaged as ever.

The one thing we do know? According to the Futon Critic, “Hide in Plain Sight” is the title for this episode.

