The Conners season 3 renewal may be coming before too long







We know that ABC is keen on making a season 3 renewal happen for The Conners — and some parts are already in place!

According to a new report coming in via Deadline, Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson have all signed new deals to come back for a third season. There are still some other contracts that need to be signed and negotiations need to happen between the studio and ABC, but for now, there’s clearly reason for optimism.

When you think about, a renewal for The Conners was a foregone conclusion from almost the premiere onward, provided of course that the cast was interested in a return. This is a show averaging a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and more than 5.7 million live viewers a week — while it’s down versus its first season, this is still the best comedy that is currently on ABC in terms of its overall numbers. It was also expected that the ratings would drop given that season 1 had some inflated ratings from the get-go due to all the Roseanne controversy.

The Conners showcased this season a great deal of versatility — the style of the show allows them to tell some great true-to-life stories, and they also had a chance to do a live episode this season following the New Hampshire primary. There are probably still going to be opportunities for the writers to flex more creative muscles coming up, and they’ve already shown a great deal of flexibility and willingness to try new things.

We’d be shocked if there was not an official renewal announced this month — though most networks still have some work to do in this department, and we’re sure that the current health crisis is causing some things to stall out a little bit at the moment.

Do you want to see The Conners season 3 happen at ABC in the fall?

