Amazing Stories season 2: Is it renewed, canceled by Apple TV+?







Following the final episode premiering today on Apple TV+, are you going to see an Amazing Stories season 2 happen? Within this piece, we’ll take a larger look at that.

For now, though, we can tell you that the finale today is being described as the “season finale” rather than the final one ever. With that in mind, there’s always going to be a chance for some more down the road until the streaming service says otherwise. We just haven’t heard much in the way of anything official as of yet.

We know that from the get-go, the revival of Amazing Stories was meant to give Apple some original programming and something that was both an homage and also original. Its anthology format does allow there to be something different every single time, and it can be for the streaming service what The Twilight Zone is for CBS All Access or what Black Mirror is for Netflix.

Yet, there are still some questions as to precisely how the series is performing, and that is something that Apple isn’t sharing. No streaming service has an obligation to do that, so they aren’t doing it here. We do think that for new streaming services in particular, though, there is value in bringing some of your shows back for at least a few seasons. It’s a quality way in order to ensure that viewers stick with you. (Apple has already renewed series including See and The Morning Show.)

Odds are, we’ll learn more about the future of Amazing Stories over the next few weeks — for now, we’d classify it as too early to tell. While it’s not necessarily getting a ton of press, it does offer something for everyone and its imagination may be something that Apple is currently looking to embrace. The show offers up a sort of quality that a lot of people may be looking to have in a difficult time.

Do you want to see an Amazing Stories season 2 at some point in the future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to also stick around in the event you want to get some other news. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

