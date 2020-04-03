The Blacklist season 7 episode 14 spoilers: Alina Park’s time in Alaska







Coming up on The Blacklist season 7 episode 14, early signs suggest that you’re going to dive into the history of Alina Park. What happened to her in Anchorage? That’s been a question that has been central to this character since her arrival … and it could actually be tied together here to some extent.

The title for this episode is “Twamie Ullulaq,” who we imagine is someone she clashed with in the past. Otherwise, why in the world would this storyline be roped into this episode? It’s going to be a fascinating story, but there’s more going on here beyond just that. Aram and Reddington are going to team up, and in our mind there’s always something fun that comes out of this very thing.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the official The Blacklist season 7 episode 14 synopsis below:

04/10/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : A Blacklist case becomes personal for Agent Park (Laura Sohn) when the team investigates a mysterious disappearance in the Alaska Triangle. Meanwhile, Aram enlists Red’s help to find out what really happened to Elodie’s (guest star Elizabeth Bogush) husband. TV-14 V

Earlier today, it was revealed that The Blacklist will be airing its season finale in mid-May. What that probably means is that we’re going to have at least a good stretch of episodes beyond this upcoming one to dive in and enjoy. We’re probably not going to get everything we want in terms of the continuation of certain arcs, but maybe this season can serve as a perfect foundation for season 8. Since we already know that one is coming, we at least have a little bit of solace in knowing that payoff is coming.

