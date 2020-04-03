MacGyver season 4 episode 9 spoilers: Dealing with grief







As we move into MacGyver season 4 episode 9 airing on CBS next Friday, there will be some emotional stuff ahead. It’s hard to really view it any other way based on some of the first details that are out there. Entering this installment, Mac is going to find himself in a place of tremendous sadness. He’ll be struggling to figure out how to process recent news, and we’re sure that another crisis isn’t going to help the situation at all.

Basically, it looks like this episode is going to force Mac to compartmentalize a little bit in order to get the job done. He’s done it before, but we’re hoping that at some point in here, he will have more of a chance to breathe.

For some additional insight now, be sure to check out the full MacGyver season 4 episode 9 synopsis:

“Code + Artemis + Nuclear + N3mesis” – While Mac’s friends surround him during his time of grief, Los Angeles’ power grid is taken hostage in a ransomware attack resulting in a citywide blackout, and the team discovers the code used was written by Riley years ago, on MACGYVER, Friday, April 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Tate Donovan returns as Oversight.

This is an episode that seems to serve two big purposes — you’ll get some devastating stuff for Mac, but then also a big storyline for Riley … who we’re sure is rather curious as to how in the world some old code of hers is suddenly involved in a new attack. It’s certainly not something that she would intend, so maybe this is a prime example of something of hers just falling into the wrong hands. Luckily, if there’s one person who would be able to stop this attack, it’s the person who knows the code inside and out. Prepare yourselves for another action-packed mission!

