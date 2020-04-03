SEAL Team season 3 episode 19 spoilers: Is Sonny making a life change?







As we prepare for SEAL Team season 3 episode 19 on Wednesday, April 22, it feels as though we’re going to continue to get a tale of two different stories with this show. There will be one part of it that revolves around the ongoing mission in Afghanistan, and then you focus in on some stuff that is a little more personal. This is the stuff that revolves heavily around the character of Sonny and what he is going through in Texas. He was sent there recently on the show … but could he end up staying there? It’s at least one of the questions that the CBS series is posing.

If you do find yourself interested enough in some other news on this very subject, we’d suggest that you take a look at the SEAL Team season 3 episode 19 synopsis below:

“In The Blind” – Bravo Team gets ambushed by enemy forces during a mission to extract a potential link to a new terrorist leader. Also, Sonny considers planting roots in his hometown, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, April 22 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

What we think is going on here with Sonny is pretty simple — he’s rediscovering a part of himself back home that he’s lost, and with his future in the military in such a near-constant state of flux, it would make some sense overtime to just consider a different life. Yet, we can’t imagine AJ Buckley’s character being gone from this world forever. Being a part of Bravo is a big part of his DNA and we’re pretty sure that over time, there’s going to be a way for him to balance everything out — think in terms of him finding an old part of himself while also being the Sonny that we’ve seen for the bulk of the series’ run.

Isn’t there a way for this character to be both his former self and someone new? We don’t think that this necessarily has to be a choice.

Related News – Be sure to score some other information now regarding SEAL Team and a lot of what lies ahead

What are you the most excited for when it comes to SEAL Team season 3 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to then also stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







