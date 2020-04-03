Who is Josh Wallwork? Law & Order: SVU honors costumer with title card







Who is Josh Wallwork? If you are wondering about that question following the title card tonight on Law & Order: SVU, we come bearing an answer for you.

For those who did not heard the news last week, Wallwork was a costumer who worked for the NBC show and several others within the New York area. (His other credits include Madam Secretary, The Get Down, and Bull.) Unfortunately, he was one of many who have passed away due to the horrific outbreak that is currently spreading all over the world.

Following Wallwork’s death last week, series star Mariska Hargitay posted the following on Twitter:

“Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face … He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corredor will never be the same. We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts“

In giving Wallwork a title card at the end of this episode, Law & Order: SVU is doing what they can to show him love and respect for his hard work on the show. Title cards are an important way to make sure that future generations of viewers will know and understand how much he meant to the show. It’s immeasurable, and we know that Wallwork was beloved among cast and crew alike. SVU is a family after being on the air for such a length of time (the longest running drama series). Even for those who were not there in the beginning, you feel that anytime you are behind the scenes with everyone.

There are a number of people all over the world right now who are feeling the same way that some of Wallwork’s family and colleagues are. It’s a shared pain, and something so many are still unfortunately going to feel. The best thing we can do is be there for each other, and find a way to tribute those who we have lost. SVU is doing their part to ensure that he Josh is known for all the great work he did.

Our thoughts go out to Wallwork’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. (Photo: NBC.)

