Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 episode 20: The bunny mystery







Coming up next week on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 episode 20, brace yourselves for a mystery like no other. It’s also quite possibly one of the most disturbing things that could ever air right before Easter Sunday.

What are we looking at here? Think in terms of a great mystery involving a buried bunny that may need to be exhumed … and the results of it all could shock people. All of this is weird … super weird. But, Angelina is on a mission here and we’ll have a chance to learn soon what is on the other side. The preview almost makes all of this look like a horror movie. It’s really the sort of situation that only the Jersey Shore crew could find themselves in, that much is clear.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full synopsis below:

The guys need some GTL; Angelina needs a prenup lawyer; Jenni and Nicole need a shovel to dig up the evidence.

The other Angelina storyline (the prenup lawyer) is actually the part of the episode that could be more important for her long-term future. The bunny mystery may be important, but it also feels like it’s going to be in the rear-view mirror rather soon. We are nearing the end of the road for this season, though, and it’s with that in mind that just about every single episode is going to be important. After all, of these are going to tell a story that brings us to the end of a significant chapter of the show. Remember that Snooki is planning to depart after the season, and because of what’s going on in the world right now, there is no clear telling when production is going to eventually resume.

See you guys next Jerzday for a new #JSFamilyVacation. 👀 pic.twitter.com/h6efFvJ94n — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) April 3, 2020

