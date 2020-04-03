





Is A Million Little Things new tonight over on ABC? Within this article, we come bearing an answer on that. Beyond that, though, all sorts of news about where things are going from here.

At the moment, there is one thing that we know with the utmost certainty: We absolutely wish that there was more of the show. How could we not when you think a little bit about that cliffhanger? We’re going to be spending the better part of the next few months wondering what happened to Eddie, and what his accident means for the future of his relationship with Katherine.

Alas, last week was the finale, and now we’re on hold until at least the fall … provided of course that there is a season 3. Nothing has been 100% confirmed at the moment in regards to the future of the series, but we like to think that the show is going to be back. The ratings are at the very least solid and, with that in mind, we have reasons to be optimistic. This is a series that has a devoted following, and also one with a lot of important messages behind it.

What we’re hoping to see is production on new episodes beginning at some point in the summer — it probably won’t follow the same timeline as usual due to things going on in the real world, but it could start up at some point in either July or August. We’d hope that it would’ve have an impact on the premiere date but even if it did, we’d live with it. What matters the most is just that we get more episodes in the first place.

For the time being, we’re going to miss the show and every single thing about it. It was emotional, heartfelt, and it made us think a lot about the important things in life.

