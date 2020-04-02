Last Man Standing season 8 episode 18 spoilers: ‘Garage Band’







Want to have another escape courtesy of Last Man Standing? There will be an opportunity next week as season 8 episode 18 arrives on Fox. Through “Garage Band,” you will have a chance to see a story that will revolve around some simple things — take, car restoration. Or, press about car restoration.

What is going to happen when Joe does a lot of work and doesn’t get a lot of the glory? That could be a big part of this episode, and whenever we think about Joe and cars, it always reminds us of just how much this part is Jay Leno’s and Jay Leno’s only. It fits him like a glove, and his chemistry with Tim Allen is probably one of the reasons why he is one of the show’s most well-known recurring players at this point.

For a few more details about this episode overall, take a look at the full Last Man Standing season 8 episode 18 synopsis below:

A car restoration article throws Mike, Chuck, and Ed into the spotlight while leaving Joe feeling unappreciated. Meanwhile, Ryan overacts after taking Kyle’s psych test in the all-new “Garage Band” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, April 9 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-818) (TV-PG D, L)

“Garage Band” may just be a reference to the band of guys working together in (you guessed it) a garage.

By the time we get to the end of this episode, we’re hoping that we’ll of course see some resolution when it comes to the Joe storyline, just like we’re sure that Ryan will calm down. Remember that not all tests are an accurate gauge of reality, and that’s something that Ryan may need some talking through.

No matter what happens, we’re grateful that there is some more Last Man Standing coming up — we know that shows are going to be starting to run low on episodes soon due to the current health crisis, so let’s enjoy every single half-hour that we’ve got for the time being.

