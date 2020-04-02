The Blacklist season 7 episode 13 sneak peek: Aram goes skydiving







Coming up on The Blacklist season 7 episode 13 on NBC Friday night, you’re going to have to see the latest continuation of the Aram/Elodie saga … and yea, this one is going to be as crazy as some of the others we’ve seen.

What we’ve seen over time with Aram in this storyline is that it’s one of extremes. Before Elodie, he was numb following the exit of Samar from his world. He wanted to feel something and hear is someone who pushes him to his limit. Elodie has no problem breaking and entering, causing chaos, or in this case, getting him to go skydiving with her. He seems utterly terrified the entire time … and then also surprisingly interested in engaging in some conversations about his sperm count.

For some more The Blacklist video thoughts, remember to view some of our latest insight and theories at the bottom of this article! After you do, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist. We’ll have more The Blacklist coverage coming and you don’t want to miss it.

Yet, this as a discussion point does bring up an interesting question in regards to the pair’s future … and whether or not they really even have one. While we think Aram is okay engaging in some of these antics at the moment, we do think there will come a time when he would like to have a little bit more. Yet, Elodie makes it clear here that she has no real interest in moving on from her husband. She may not love him and he doesn’t even recognize her anymore, but she feels an obligation to be with him. That does create other problems for the two, given that this may not eventually become the sort of public relationship that Aram would want in the end.

At some point soon, we think Aram has to make a decision as to what it is he wants for his future. It may not be easy, but we do think that it’s going to be absolutely the best for him in the long-term if he can.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now on The Blacklist and what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 7 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want other news. (Photo: NBC, video via CinemaBlend.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







