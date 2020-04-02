How to Get Away with Murder season 6: Did Annalise fake her own death?







How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 10 is airing on ABC tonight after a rather-extensive delay, and we’re left with all sorts of different questions! Yet, one of the biggest ones revolves very much around the fate of one Annalise Keating.

Here’s what we know for the time being — at the end of the midseason finale, there was a funeral that featured the character’s casket. That doesn’t bode well for her. Yet, we also saw her following some instructions and getting on a plan; this makes us think more that she found a way to fake her own death and take off somewhere else. Why wouldn’t we want to believe that? Annalise Keating has proven herself over the years to be the sort of person who could escape from almost any situation. Because of that, we’ve got every reason in the world to think that she could find a way to escape this sort of bind as well.

In the sneak peek below (via People Magazine), you can see Annalise arriving somewhere new, where she seems to be more than fine to adopt a totally different persona from anything that we’ve seen from her so far. It feels like she’s well on her way to faking said death, and based on the sign in the background, she is now in a predominantly Spanish-speaking country. What this ultimately means for the long-term future is TBD, but we’re excited to dive more into this episode and find out.

One other interesting argument is that Annalise tries to fake her death, is killed, and that funeral still works. Something else to think about…

